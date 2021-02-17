

Psychological penalties of kids



1. Movement restriction measures may create mental health problems in students because they are experiencing severe depression, anxiety, fear, and stress. The prevalence of mental health problems may be particularly high because of uncertainty in exams, classes, reopening of the schools and strict social isolation.

2. Generally girls are more vulnerable to the stresses associated with lockdown and social isolation. So, comparatively more female students than males are likely to be tasked with additional caretaking duties during the pandemic, which could account for increased levels of distressed symptoms.



3. Several factors that may impact mental well-being of the students include economic difficulties, debt, familial factors, evictions, job losses and unemployment of the family heads, social disintegration, and poor quality of life.



4. Due to different concerned factors, they may suffer from insufficient sleep which is necessary for having a pleasant life because sleep contributes importantly to health by helping to maintain the biological rhythm of individuals.



5. Level of emotional and behavioural changes among the students like difficulty in concentrating, monotony, bad temper, impatience, nervousness, sense of loneliness, discomfort and worries may rise.



6. There is a part of the students who experiences a feeling of "forced empathy" during this pandemic. It ultimately bears a negative attitudinal change among them because it could lead them to distance themselves from others after the emergency situation, incrementing social phobias.



School closures have clear negative impacts on child health, education and development, family income and the overall economy. Deciding to close, partially close or reopen schools should be guided by a risk-based approach. Several essentials or preventive measures should be taken before deciding to re-open schools. Such as:



* Transmission intensity in the area where the school operates.

* Overall impact of school closures on education, general health and wellbeing.

* Impact on vulnerable and marginalized populations (e.g. girls, displaced or disabled)

* Usefulness of far-flung learning strategies.

Preventive measures need to be considered: 1. The ability of local health authorities to act quickly in detection and response.

2. The capacity of schools or educational institutions to operate safely. Therefore, have to ensure the necessary resources, policies and infrastructure, are in place that protect the health and safety of all school personnel.

3. Collaboration and coordination capability of the school authority with local public health supports.

4. Access to reliable information on how to keep themselves and others safe. Because, younger children may find it more difficult to adhere to physical distancing or the appropriate use of masks.

5. Reducing the risk of non-return to school through allowing students to complete their studies and continue to the next level.

6. Ensure physical distancing, hand and hygiene practices and age-appropriate mask use. Staff should always keep at least prescribed social distance from each other and from students.

7. Schools should develop a schedule for daily cleaning and disinfection of the school environment, facilities and frequently touches surfaces, and ensure availability of hand hygiene facilities.

8. Schools could enforce the policy of "staying home if unwell" and consider options for screening on arrival.

9. Schools could ensure continuity or expansion of essential services, including school feeding and mental health and psycho-social support.

10. Ensuring social and psychological well-being. Mental health monitoring of students attempting to cope with the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak may be useful and feasible. Again, monitoring and promoting mental health of students in order to reduce the negative impact of the pandemic is necessary.

The following should be monitored:

* Effectiveness of symptoms-reporting, monitoring, rapid testing and tracing of suspected cases.

* The effects of policies and measures on educational objectives and learning outcomes.

* The effects of policies and measures on health and well-being of children, siblings, staff, parents and other family members

* The trend in school dropouts after lifting the restrictions

* The number of cases in children and staff in the school, and frequency of school-based outbreaks in the local administrative area and the country.

* Assessment of impact of remote teaching on learning outcomes.

Dr ATM Rezaul Hoque is a Professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University











