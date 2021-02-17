

Conserve playground to keep future generation fit



Disputes between the authorities of educational institutions and the locals over the building infrastructure on the playground are often reported in the country's daily newspapers. A few days ago, there was a dispute between the locals and the authorities over the construction of a hostel building on the playground of the Institute of Health Technology in Mohakhali. Locals claim that they have been playing in the playground for a long time, and it is the only playground for children in the area.



Moreover, the locals complained that there is enough space on the campus, even though an initiative has been taken to construct a hostel building on the playground. The building may be required for the infrastructural development of various government institutions. But, it is not advisable to build a building by 'killing' children's playground. During any development work, we have to construct the building keeping in mind the issue of children's playground. Playgrounds are not only a recreational, but rather a health faulty for the community.



Playgrounds are the perfect place for children to engage in free play. When a child is on a playground, the different structures and spaces give them the freedom to choose how they want to play. They can explore their natural tendencies; interest with a broader range of age groups. In the earlier days, boys and girls had a lot of opportunities to play outside. The memories of which still gladden them.



However, today's children are overwhelmed with an abundance of activities and few opportunities to enjoy freely playing outside. Video games and TV, after-school activities, and the concentration on academics over playtime have too many playgrounds disappearing from our kids' play landscape. Experts believe that, a liveable city should have at least 10-25 per cent of its total area as open and green spaces.



On the other hand, due to rampant unplanned urbanization in the city area has left very little space for children to play. Inadequate playgrounds facility compels children to play indoor games using digital devices like tab, laptops and mobile phones. This digital addiction directly hampers the physical, mental, emotional development of children.



Moreover, in many schools, the opportunities to practice culture are also declining. Under the circumstances, the construction of buildings in the existing playgrounds would mean deprivation of children's play rights. Bangladesh ratified the United Nations Conversations on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC- 1989). Article 31(1) of the conversation says that all state parties are responsible to ensure children's right to 'play' and their ' recreation. 'So the importance of the issue is of beyond doubt.



Children see a vast variety of physical benefits through playgrounds play: stronger muscles, promotion of healthy heart and lung function, improved immune function, improved flexibility, and balance, improved instincts, opportunities to learn how to control their movement. Prominent psychologist Mohit Kamal said that children who are unable to play outdoor games, of late, are found to suffer various problems. Children's blood flow increases a lot during sports on the field.



Moreover, through games and sports on the playground children learn discipline and comradeship and at the same time they acquire habits of cooperation. Without playing outside, it is impossible to control emotions in difficult moments and gain the ability to endure defeat.



Sociologist pointed out that playgrounds are not only important for providing scope for amusement, but also for the fact that outdoor games decisively contributed to children's creativity alongside their physical and mental growth. Without these, children cannot develop into full human beings. Most worryingly, we are already beginning to suffer the consequences of imperfect emotional development in children.



Meanwhile, news of teenagers getting involved in horrific crimes often appears in the newspapers. Due to the lack of mental development, the youth are getting involved in various violent activities including militancy. Experts believe that if there is no way out of this trend, more terrible social catastrophes are waiting in the future.



Along with the mental development of the child, the development of morality also happens through play. Physical activity and unstructured playtime on a playground serve as a healthy way to help children deal with their emotions and reduce stress levels. Children experience many other positive emotional impacts when they're allowed the freedom to play on a playground. But with the passage of time, children are not able to get involved in outdoor games due to the lack of playground.



As a result, children and teenagers are getting mentally tired. Depression, exhaustion and irritable mood are becoming companions. An intolerant attitude is being created among them. The imperfect emotional development of a child can manifest in many ways. The young generation can get involved in militancy, get addicted to drugs, and get involved in anti-social activities.



The trend of building infrastructure on the playground is not only seen in the cities, but also rural areas in recent years. It is seen that several local leaders come forward to stop the construction of infrastructure on the playground. Thereafter, they also become silent come under fire of the influential contractors and the management committee of the institution. Playgrounds of children are declining day by day. They are not obeying the clear instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina not to close the playground in any educational institution.



Moreover, the most matter of regret that there are some educated people in the society who in one hand are encouraging children to play outdoor games, on the other hand, are helping to build infrastructures by occupying or killing playgrounds. This self-contradiction cannot continue. Every conscious person in the society should come forward to stop the construction of the building on the playground. Unless we do not get out of this bad culture of building infrastructure on playgrounds, future generations will be drive in degradation.

Shah Jahan Al Sadaf studies

Law at Comilla University





