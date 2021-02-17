

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during pandemic



Bangladesh Bank has issued guideline of CSR under Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 to regulate and supervise CSR only in the banking and financial institutions. Now time has come that CSR needs to be mandated for both private and public companies along with banks and financial institutions.

On the other hand, the Indian government has taken steps recently and has become the first country in the world to statutorily require companies to undertake CSR in every financial year, at least 2% of the average net profits of the company.



In some cases, labour law compels industries to spend CSR for the welfare of the labour. But in many cases, the CSR activities are undertaken for the welfare of people outside the industry. Many developing countries including Bangladesh have been putting effort to establish a national CSR policy and a national focal point to monitor the implementation of CSR.



Until now only Bangladesh Bank plays a significant role in CSR promotion to the banking sectors. In Bangladesh, many banks and non-bank financial institutions including big businesses have been spending CSR fund to philanthropic activities including the welfare of their employees. The Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Information are also encouraging private industry to engage in CSR activities. Most of the BBA and MBA programs of the public and private universities have incorporated CSR study in their curriculum for the students to know CSR policy and practice well.



In addition to that, private institutions like the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) and the CSR Centre Bangladesh have been playing a great role to facilitate CSR policy and guidelines for the enterprises. The aim of the CSR policy is to enhance corporate governance, transparent business practices, establishing ethical values and respect for employees, communities and the environment.



The CSR fund should be designed such a way so that it can contribute to society for improving the quality of life of the community, workforce and their family as well. Corporate should owe to its employees for creating value and profit. Some business experts say the philosophy of CSR fund is for inward expenditure than outward and more business process oriented than philanthropic. They say CSR is directly related to welfare of the employees and their family more than philanthropic works. The CSR needs to be focused on the workforce and their health and safety, creating congenial atmosphere inside industry and motivating workers etc.



Again in many countries, CSR is a business model that incorporates social benefits and contributes for solving various social problems and a strategic initiative that contributes to a company's brand's reputation. It also includes community volunteering, socially-responsible business practices, and company-funded advocacy campaign, donations, charity, including cash, goods, and services, sometimes via a corporate foundation.



In an emergency situation like corona pandemic, it is evident from the world experience that the government alone, cannot do all. The public and private sector together can contribute better to face this world crisis. Private sector can contribute well if their CSR plan is well designed during this pandemic. Now if the employees are retained with industry that would be a big CSR in this pandemic. Business, trade commerce may distribute mask and sanitizer at the community level in a large scale including student community in educational institutions. Maintaining cost management on the basis of no profit no loss, reducing operational expenditures through resource sharing and process improvements may help the industry to sustain in this troubled time.



A national CSR policy needs to be formed to cover whole of the banks, business, and industry, commerce, trade sectors in a holistic way. A pool fund within the same business association may be created to spend CSR fund to avoid overlapping and duplication of expenditure in the same sector. The business associations may be given responsibility to create framework for CSR expenditure within their business community.



Public and Private universities should articulate a comprehensive curriculum of CSR in their Business school's study module for educating the business students who are future business leaders of the country. Field of innovation needs to be given high priority for CSR in business to save money and time. Public and private universities may distribute mask and sanitizer among their students and may reduce their tuition fees to retain old students and attract new students. Internet data providers may reduce price of data for the students. Custom duty, VAT on ICT devises such as computers, smart phone and their accessories should be made minimum.



One study found that due to impact of Covid 19 pandemic, poverty level has gone down to 42%. Therefore students from improverished family need to be provided stipend to continue their study. This pandemic presented a great opportunity for the corporations to show their true commitment to their employees through spending CSR money voluntarily. Again a legal provision on CSR is useful not only for improving corporate governance, labour welfare and work place safety but also for environment, disaster management and sustainable development. Until than corporate need to be encouraged to integrate CSR into their core values and articulates a specific CSR strategy that may be published in their Annual Report. It will obviously add value to their supply chain, if contribution of corporate is visible to citizens.

Dr Md. Shamsul Arefin is a

former Senior Secretary





