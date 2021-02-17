Thrust on forging social resistance against repression of women

GAIBANDHA, Feb 15: Speakers at a function here on Monday underscored the need for stopping all sorts of repression and violence against women and children to ensure a gender-balanced and equity-based society.

"An emphasis should be given to come forward with positive attitude and work together and come forward to forge social resistance against the repression of women and children", they also said.

They came up with the comments while addressing an advocacy session on the prevention of violence against women including children on the premises of Char Chowmohon Government Primary School under Erendabari Union of Fulchhari Upazila in the district on Monday noon.

Friendship, a non-government voluntary organisation, organised the function under Inclusive Citizenship Sector funded by Friendship Luxembourg and ERIKS Development Partner.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.

Regional Manager of the project Md. Nayeem Kamran, Regional Coordinator Zahid Anwar also spoke at the function, among others, while local Union Parishad Chairman Md. Azizur Rahman presided over the programme.

The speakers, in their speech, said building social awareness among the community people, especially parents and teachers, has become an urgent need for preventing child marriage and dowry for substantial and sustainable reduction of violence against women.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam, in his speech, said, the government alone or any single organisation is not capable to free the womenfolk from violence and repression, so community participation is very important in this regard.

The SP said overall national development could be possible through ensuring education and all other fundamental rights of the children coming from the poor and underprivileged families.

Physical and mental development of children could also be possible through protecting them from violence and deprivation, he added.

The SP also thanked the Friendship and its officials to arrange such the function for the char dwellers to make them aware about domestic violence to build a better society.

A large number of char women, adolescents, public representatives, local elite and media men participated in the programme.