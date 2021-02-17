Fire in Sundarbans: Recommendations not implemented in 15 years



Fire-fighters extinguishing a fire incident occurred recently in the Sundarbans. photo: observer

Recommendations made by the Investigation Committee were not implemented in 15 years to avert fire incidents. So fire incidents occur frequently.

According to data of the East Sundarban Division, in 2002, fire broke out in Kotka area one time, and in Nangli and Mandarbari areas two times.

In 2005, fire occurred in Pochakoralia, and in Sutar Khal area of Ghutabaria two times.

In 2006, fire incident took place in Terabeka, Amurbunia, Khurabaria, and Pochakoralia and Dhansagar areas five times.

In 2007, fire incident took place in Pochakoralia, Nangli and Dumuria areas three times.

In 2010, fire broke out in Gulshakhali area one time.

In 2010, Gulshakhali came under fire once, in 2011 Nangli for two times, in 2014, Gulshalhali again for one time , in 2016, Nangli, Pochakoralia and Tulatuli three times.

In 2017, one time fire broke out in Madrassa Chhila area.

At last on February 8 this year, fire burned four decimal land in Dhansagar area under Chandpai Range.

According to Department of Forest sources, 24 fire incidents burned 71.66 acres of forest land.

Investigation Committee submitted reports including recommendations. But these are not implemented.

Investigation reports blamed cigarette of fishermen, no-rain, drought and fire-making by forest offenders as reasons of these fire incidents.

Thick layer of tree leaves was also blamed for fire in the Sundarbans.

Three recommendations were made strongly. These are dredging river and canal linking locality, setting up watch towers maintaining two kilometres gap in fire-prone areas, and fencing Bhola River bank in Chandpai Range by barbed wire or nylon rope.

But even one of these recommendations has not been implemented. As a result, Mouwali, Bawali, Bonjibi and locals are entering forests freely.

Locals said, in connivance with unscrupulous forest officers, fishermen make fire for fishing. That is why, fire is breaking out one after another in the Sundarbans, they added.

Convener of Sundarban Protection Committee at Sharankhola Nazrul Islam Akan said, overseeing is being hampered in the Sundarbans due to lack of adequate manpower. To keep Sundarbans free from fire, local awareness should be created other than intensifying the overseeing, he suggested.

Complaints against the forest guards should be investigated properly for taking necessary measures, he further said.

Chairman of Save the Children Foundation Dr. Sheikh Faridul Islam said, it is the demand of time to fence local river-canal dredging by barbed wire to protect the Sundarbans.

Besides, it is also the demand of the time to take measures against forest criminals and unscrupulous officers, he added.

East Sundarban Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Muhammed Belayet Hossain said, "Three of the recommendations made by our Investigation Committee are being implemented under different projects. We hope these will be implemented very soon."

After implementation of these, free access to the Sundarbans will be closed, he informed. Besides, the highest authorities have been informed about the manpower crisis, he added.





