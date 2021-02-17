Video
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
Countryside

‘Journos can play vital role in agri-advancement’

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 16:  Speakers at a day-long training programme here on Monday have said, journalists can play a vital role in relaying accurate information about agricultural advancement.
Climate change and population growth have put agriculture in an odd spot. Modern agricultural innovations like agri-biotech, modern plant breeding technology etc. can feed the increasing number of people, they said.
When the mass people will get evidence-based results of agricultural innovation, they will understand the integrity of development and implementation of modern technologies like agri-biotech and crops, they said at the training programme held in the city.
Media and communication professionals can be a bridge between cutting edge agricultural events and the people, they said, adding that the media need to keep up with the fast-paced innovations in agriculture.
The programme titled 'Knowledge Sharing & Capacity Building on Agricultural Media Reporting' focused on effective reporting on tech-smart agricultural innovations. Bio-safety, modern agricultural practices were discussed during the programme.
Farming Future Bangladesh (FFB), a non-government organisation, organised the programme, wherein 25 journalists participated.
CEO and Executive Director of FFB Arif Hossain,  Deputy City Editor of the Daily Banik Barta Shahanuare Shaid Shahin, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, among others, addressed the programme.


