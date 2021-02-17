

9 kg radish grows in Rajshahi

The radish was lifted and weighted on Saturday morning. Enthusiastic people came to see it.

It was learnt, as a hobby, a retired college teacher Hafizur Rahmam Bullar of Arani Sonadaha cultivated radish on the premises of his house. He took special care of one piece radish. For special rearing, it weighted 8.57 kg.

Hafizur Rahmam was teaching psychology in Arani Degree College.

He said, "I have been cultivating other vegetables since my childhood on own land. Radish is being co-cropped."

He took special care of one/two pieces of radish plants after end of the season. "I did not know radish could be so big," he added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiuulah Sultan said, "I have heard about the radish. If soil is fertile and special care is taken, radish can be of such size."













RAJSHAHI, Feb 16: A radish of 8.57 Kilogram (kg) grew in the field of a retired college teacher in Bagha Upazila of the district.The radish was lifted and weighted on Saturday morning. Enthusiastic people came to see it.It was learnt, as a hobby, a retired college teacher Hafizur Rahmam Bullar of Arani Sonadaha cultivated radish on the premises of his house. He took special care of one piece radish. For special rearing, it weighted 8.57 kg.Hafizur Rahmam was teaching psychology in Arani Degree College.He said, "I have been cultivating other vegetables since my childhood on own land. Radish is being co-cropped."He took special care of one/two pieces of radish plants after end of the season. "I did not know radish could be so big," he added.Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiuulah Sultan said, "I have heard about the radish. If soil is fertile and special care is taken, radish can be of such size."