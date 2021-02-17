Housewife commits suicide in Barishal

BARISHAL, Feb 16: One housewife allegedly killed herself by taking poison due to conjugal life dispute in Gouranadi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mitu Begum of Sakokathi Village in this upazila.

According to police sources, in an affair, she was married with Rakib Sardar of the same village one year back. But they would quarrel frequently.

On Saturday at 1:30 pm, she took poison at home.

Later, she was taken to Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition, where on-duty doctor Sumaiya Tazin declared her dead.

Police sent her body to morgue for an autopsy.







