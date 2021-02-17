Two electrocuted in two districts

At least two people were electrocuted in two districts- Kurigram and Natore, in two days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A youth was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nooramin, 24, son of Afzal Hossain of Shympur Village at Kashipur Union in the upazila.

According to police sources, in the absence of his parent swho went to relative's house he was electrocuted while connecting electric line of water pump to irrigate a chilli field on Monday night.

Locals found his dead body lying in their house on Tuesday morning.

On information, police came and saw his body.

Later, police gave permission to bury the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Rajib Kumar said, an unnatural death case has been lodged in this connection.

NATORE: A man was electrocuted in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Farooq Khan, 50, son of late Besharatullah Khan of Sadhnagar Village in the upazila. It was confirmed by Chairman of Khajura Union Khalilur Rahaman.

Farooq was electrocuted in his own house while he was switching on an irrigation pump.

He was immediately taken to Natore Sadar Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.





