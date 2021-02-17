50 detained on different charges in two districts

A total of 50 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Moulvibazar, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested a total of 49 people on different charges in the district.

Of the arrestees, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) arrested 33 people while 16 were detained by the district police. Among them, 22 had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus and Additional Superintendent of Police Iftekhair Alam confirmed the information through press release on Sunday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the officials added.

MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested a man with 142 yaba tablets in Rajnagar Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Tofayel Ahmed Putul, 36, a resident of Pashimbhag Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pashimbhag area in the morning and arrested Tofayel with the yaba tablets.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajnagar Police Station Abul Hashim confirmed the matter.







