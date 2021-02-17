Minor girl drowns at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Feb 16: A minor girl drowned in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous Komol, over 3 years, daughter of Amman Ali of Kalaipar Village at Saltiya Union under Gafargaon municipality.

She drowned in a hole of tube-well water.

According to family and local sources, she fell into the hole of waste while playing. After her missing, her family members searched for her everywhere. Later her body was recovered from the hole.

Union Chairman Nazmul Haque Dhali confirmed it.







