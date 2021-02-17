Video
Minor girl drowns at Gafargaon

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Feb 16:   A minor girl drowned  in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.    
The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous Komol, over 3 years, daughter of Amman Ali of Kalaipar Village at Saltiya Union under Gafargaon municipality.
She drowned in a hole of tube-well water.
According to family and local sources, she fell into the hole of waste while playing. After her missing, her family members searched for her everywhere. Later  her  body was recovered from the  hole.
Union Chairman Nazmul Haque Dhali confirmed it.


