Shitalakkhya dying due to unabated pollution



Dirty and black water in the Shitalakkhya River. photo: observer

Once known as Dandy of the east, Narayanganj has now been the city of pollution. Merchandising ships would collect drinking water from Shitalakkhya. Now its water has been poisoned. People from Dhaka would tour through Narayanganj River Port. At that time, Narayanganj would be called entrance of Bengal.

Locals said, Shitalakkhya water has been polluted due to industrial waste mainly.

The water has been so worse that aquatic animals in the river have been endangered, they added.

A visit found the water has been tar-looking; bitter foul smell is spreading elsewhere; and foaming waves are floating across the river.

In the north of Narayanganj central ferry station, factory pipes have been connected with drains of the town and outskirt. Such picture is available in Khanpur Barafkol Field.

After evening, polluted water from dying factories are pouring into the river through five pipes. Besides, many pipes of dying factories are installed under water to hide public eye.

According to sources at the Department of Environment (DoE), there are more than 2,000 industrial factories along both banks of the Shitalakkhya. Of these, over 500 ones are releasing liquid waste.

There are 407 factories having effluent treatment plants (ETPs) in Narayanganj along the river. But only 301 of ETPs are being used.

Dockyards, godowns and factories have occupied banks narrowing the river.

During the visit, people were seen taking bath in dirty and black water; some were seen washing clothes.

Itching disease is affecting many. Elderly people said, once itching disease would be cured after bathing in the Shitalakkhya, and now it is causing itching itself.

He mentioned, earlier many would manage livelihood by catching fishes in the river, and now for the last 15-20 years, none has been fishing in the river.

It is impossible to catch fish in such condition of the river, they said.

Every day, thousands of people are coming to Narayanganj town on various business purposes. They have to cross the river by boats but closing noses with handkerchief due to foul smell.

They said, they have nothing to do; they have to cross the river twice in a day.

President of Poribesh Andolon and Narayanganj Nagorik Committee AB Siddik said, Shitalakkhya is a heartthrob of Narayanganj; but waste and grabbing are making it disappearing.

He added; there is river protection law, but due to lack of application, Shitalakkhya has been in the existence crisis; and grabbing on both banks is making it a canal.

Inspector Md Mainul Haq of the DoE in Narayanganj said, Shitalakkhya water is being polluted mainly due to untreated industrial waste and chemical; all industrial units and factories don't have ETP; even most factories are not using ETP.

"We have very inadequate manpower to inspect such factories," he said.

DoE does not have own magistrate for mobile court, he mentioned. Mobile is conducted by hiring magistrate from Dhaka, he added.

To protect the river, authorities concerned have to come forward, he suggested.



NAYARANGANJ, Feb 16: The Shitalakkhya River in the district is dying due to unabated pollution. As a result, aquatic animals in the river are also in existence crisis.Once known as Dandy of the east, Narayanganj has now been the city of pollution. Merchandising ships would collect drinking water from Shitalakkhya. Now its water has been poisoned. People from Dhaka would tour through Narayanganj River Port. At that time, Narayanganj would be called entrance of Bengal.Locals said, Shitalakkhya water has been polluted due to industrial waste mainly.The water has been so worse that aquatic animals in the river have been endangered, they added.A visit found the water has been tar-looking; bitter foul smell is spreading elsewhere; and foaming waves are floating across the river.In the north of Narayanganj central ferry station, factory pipes have been connected with drains of the town and outskirt. Such picture is available in Khanpur Barafkol Field.After evening, polluted water from dying factories are pouring into the river through five pipes. Besides, many pipes of dying factories are installed under water to hide public eye.According to sources at the Department of Environment (DoE), there are more than 2,000 industrial factories along both banks of the Shitalakkhya. Of these, over 500 ones are releasing liquid waste.There are 407 factories having effluent treatment plants (ETPs) in Narayanganj along the river. But only 301 of ETPs are being used.Dockyards, godowns and factories have occupied banks narrowing the river.During the visit, people were seen taking bath in dirty and black water; some were seen washing clothes.Itching disease is affecting many. Elderly people said, once itching disease would be cured after bathing in the Shitalakkhya, and now it is causing itching itself.He mentioned, earlier many would manage livelihood by catching fishes in the river, and now for the last 15-20 years, none has been fishing in the river.It is impossible to catch fish in such condition of the river, they said.Every day, thousands of people are coming to Narayanganj town on various business purposes. They have to cross the river by boats but closing noses with handkerchief due to foul smell.They said, they have nothing to do; they have to cross the river twice in a day.President of Poribesh Andolon and Narayanganj Nagorik Committee AB Siddik said, Shitalakkhya is a heartthrob of Narayanganj; but waste and grabbing are making it disappearing.He added; there is river protection law, but due to lack of application, Shitalakkhya has been in the existence crisis; and grabbing on both banks is making it a canal.Inspector Md Mainul Haq of the DoE in Narayanganj said, Shitalakkhya water is being polluted mainly due to untreated industrial waste and chemical; all industrial units and factories don't have ETP; even most factories are not using ETP."We have very inadequate manpower to inspect such factories," he said.DoE does not have own magistrate for mobile court, he mentioned. Mobile is conducted by hiring magistrate from Dhaka, he added.To protect the river, authorities concerned have to come forward, he suggested.