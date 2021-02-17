Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Shitalakkhya dying due to unabated pollution

Aquatic animals endangered

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

Dirty and black water in the Shitalakkhya River. photo: observer

Dirty and black water in the Shitalakkhya River. photo: observer

NAYARANGANJ, Feb 16: The Shitalakkhya River in the district is dying due to unabated pollution. As a result, aquatic animals in the river are also in existence   crisis.
Once known as Dandy of the east, Narayanganj has now been the city of pollution. Merchandising ships would collect drinking water from Shitalakkhya. Now its water has been poisoned. People from Dhaka would tour through Narayanganj River Port. At that time, Narayanganj would be called entrance of Bengal.  
Locals said, Shitalakkhya water has been polluted due to industrial waste mainly.
The water has been so worse that aquatic animals in the river have been endangered, they added.
A visit found the water has been tar-looking; bitter foul smell is spreading elsewhere; and foaming waves are floating across the river.
In the north of Narayanganj central ferry station, factory pipes have been connected with drains of the town and outskirt.  Such picture is available in Khanpur Barafkol Field.
After evening, polluted water from dying factories are pouring into the river through five pipes. Besides, many pipes of dying factories are installed under water to hide public eye.
According to sources at the Department of Environment (DoE),  there are more than 2,000 industrial factories along both banks of the Shitalakkhya. Of these, over 500 ones are releasing liquid waste.
There are 407 factories having effluent treatment plants (ETPs) in Narayanganj along the river. But only 301 of ETPs are being used.
Dockyards, godowns and factories have occupied banks narrowing the river.
During the visit, people were seen taking bath in dirty and black water; some were seen washing clothes.
Itching disease is affecting many. Elderly people said, once itching disease would be cured after bathing in the Shitalakkhya, and now it is causing itching itself.
He mentioned, earlier many would manage livelihood by catching fishes in the river, and now for the last 15-20 years, none has been fishing in the river.
It is impossible to catch fish in such condition of the river, they said.
 Every day, thousands of people are coming to Narayanganj town on various business purposes. They have to cross the river by boats but closing noses with handkerchief due to foul smell.
They said, they have nothing to do; they have to cross the river twice in a day.
President of Poribesh Andolon and Narayanganj Nagorik Committee AB Siddik said, Shitalakkhya is a heartthrob of Narayanganj; but waste and grabbing are making it disappearing.
He added; there is river protection law, but due to lack of application, Shitalakkhya has been in the existence crisis; and grabbing on both banks is making it a canal.
Inspector Md Mainul Haq of the DoE in Narayanganj said, Shitalakkhya water is being polluted mainly due to untreated industrial waste and chemical; all industrial units and factories don't have ETP; even most factories are not using ETP.
"We have very inadequate manpower to inspect such factories," he said.
DoE does not have own magistrate for mobile court, he mentioned. Mobile is conducted by hiring magistrate from Dhaka, he added.
To protect the river, authorities concerned have to come forward, he suggested.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on forging social resistance against repression of women
Saraswati Puja was held on Tuesday across the country
Dirai gets self-sufficiency in vegetable production
‘Beat policing can curb social crimes’
Fire in Sundarbans: Recommendations not implemented in 15 years
‘Journos can play vital role in agri-advancement’
9 kg radish grows in Rajshahi
Housewife commits suicide in Barishal


Latest News
French lawmakers approve bill to battle Islamist extremism
Iran, Russia start joint naval drill in Indian Ocean
Johnson & Johnson files for EU vaccine approval
Princess Latifa: 'Hostage' ordeal of Dubai ruler's daughter revealed
Govt plans forming commission over Bangabandhu murder: Mozammel
Fear and isolation as Myanmar junta cuts internet
2,26,902 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Draft 'Education Act 2020' finalised banning notes, guide books
Biman to add second Dash-8 on Feb 24
ECNEC okays Tk 16,918.59cr to improve Dhaka-Sylhet road
Most Read News
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder
AL-50, AL rebel-4, BNP-1
Private Universities: Profiteering During a Worldwide Pandemic?
Elderly woman killed in Ctg slum fire
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
50 years of independence: Comprehensive celebration to set new course
One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft