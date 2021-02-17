Video
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:33 AM
NZ-Australia in citizenship row

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WELLINGTON, Feb 16: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern angrily accused Australia Tuesday of shirking its responsibility for a dual national arrested in Turkey with alleged links to the Islamic State militant group.
Ardern said the woman had been a dual Australian-New Zealand citizen until authorities in Canberra cancelled her passport, leaving her situation to Wellington to deal with.
In an unusually blunt message to her counterpart Scott Morrison, Ardern said Canberra was "wrong" to expect New Zealand to accept the woman, who she said had strong ties to Australia.
"Any fair-minded person would consider this person an Australian and that is my view too," Ardern said in a statement. "We believe Australia has abdicated its responsibilities."
The 26-year-old woman was arrested with her two children near the Syrian border this week by Turkish authorities, and identified as a member of the Islamic State Group.    -AFP



