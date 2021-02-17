Govt staffer raped in Parliament

SYDNEY, Feb 16: A former Australian government staffer has said she was raped in a minister's office in parliament and failed by her bosses after coming forward, prompting an apology from the prime minister Tuesday.

Brittany Higgins alleged she was sexually assaulted by a male colleague in now-Defence Minister Linda Reynolds' office in 2019, after a night out drinking with conservative Liberal Party colleagues.

Higgins told news.com.au that, after reporting the incident to a superior, she was asked to attend a formal employment meeting in the same room the alleged rape occurred. Then aged 24 and a few months into her "dream job", she described feeling forced to choose between her career and making a formal report to police. -AFP





