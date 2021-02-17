Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

North Korea ‘tried to hack’ Pfizer

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

SEOUL, Feb 16: North Korean hackers tried to break into the computer systems of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in a search for information on a coronavirus vaccine and treatment technology, South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday, according to reports.
The impoverished, nuclear-armed North has been under self-imposed isolation since closing its borders in January last year to try to protect itself from the virus that first emerged in neighbouring China and has gone on to sweep the world, killing more than two million people.
Leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly insisted that the country has had no coronavirus cases, although outside experts doubt those assertions.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NZ-Australia in citizenship row
Govt staffer raped in Parliament
North Korea ‘tried to hack’ Pfizer
US forces in Iraq hit by rockets, UN slams
Students chant slogans demanding the release of a 22-year-old
Israel hints not to engage Biden on Iran nuclear strategy
40 dead as India bus plunges in canal
Frigid Arctic air, winter storms grip much of US


Latest News
French lawmakers approve bill to battle Islamist extremism
Iran, Russia start joint naval drill in Indian Ocean
Johnson & Johnson files for EU vaccine approval
Princess Latifa: 'Hostage' ordeal of Dubai ruler's daughter revealed
Govt plans forming commission over Bangabandhu murder: Mozammel
Fear and isolation as Myanmar junta cuts internet
2,26,902 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Draft 'Education Act 2020' finalised banning notes, guide books
Biman to add second Dash-8 on Feb 24
ECNEC okays Tk 16,918.59cr to improve Dhaka-Sylhet road
Most Read News
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder
AL-50, AL rebel-4, BNP-1
Private Universities: Profiteering During a Worldwide Pandemic?
Elderly woman killed in Ctg slum fire
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
50 years of independence: Comprehensive celebration to set new course
One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft