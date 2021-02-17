Video
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
US forces in Iraq hit by rockets, UN slams

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BAGHDAD, Feb 16: A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a US service member, the US coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year.
The United Nations warned Tuesday that Iraq could spin out of control after the rocket attack on the Kurdish regional capital Arbil.
The attack late Monday was the first time in nearly two months that Western military or diplomatic installations have been targeted in Iraq after a series of similar incidents last year that were blamed on pro-Iranian Shiite factions.
The United Nations' top representative in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, slammed the attack on Tuesday morning. "Such heinous, reckless acts pose grave threats to stability," she posted on Twitter, calling for "restraint" and cooperation between the federal and regional governments on a probe.
On Monday evening, more than a dozen 107 mm rockets -- the same calibre used in attacks in Baghdad -- were fired from around eight kilometres (five miles) west of Arbil. They appeared to be targeted at a military complex in Arbil airport that hosts foreign troops deployed as part of a US-led coalition helping Iraq fight jihadists since 2014.
But they struck all over the northwest of the city, including residential neighbourhoods where they wounded five civilians, the Arbil health directorate told AFP. Coalition spokesman Wayne Marotto said three rockets hit Arbil airport, killing one foreign civilian contractor who is not an American national.
Another nine people were wounded, including eight civilian contractors and one US soldier, he said. By Tuesday morning, the remnants of the rockets had been cleared, leaving small craters in the paved streets of Arbil and in the plaster walls outside homes.
Late Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was "outraged" by the attack and pledged US support in holding those responsible to account.    -AFP



