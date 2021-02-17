South Africa captain De Kock takes 'mental health' break

JOHANNESBURG, FEB 16: South Africa captain Quinton de Kock will take a 'mental health' break and skip a forthcoming domestic Twenty20 tournament on medical advice.

Andrew Breetzke, chief executive of the SA Cricketers' Association (SACA), told the ESPNcricinfo website De Kock would take time off from the game "for a few weeks".

"SACA and Cricket South Africa will continue to support him through this process," said Breetzke.

De Kock, South Africa's cricketer of the year in 2020, returned from Pakistan last week after leading South Africa in two losing Test matches during which he struggled as a batsman and was criticised for his captaincy.

De Kock, South Africa's regular white-ball captain, agreed to skipper the Test side in a temporary capacity during the current season. He acknowledged last month he was feeling the strain of living in bio-secure 'bubbles' which are a reality for international cricketers during the Covid-19 pandemic. -AFP







