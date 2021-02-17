Panchagarh clinch Bangabandhu Inter-district volleyball title

Panchagarh district clinched title of the Bangabandhu Inter-district Volleyball competition beating Chattogram district 3-2 sets in the final held on Tuesday at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in the city.

Mohammad Shawon of Chattogram district team was named the best attacker in the competition while Mohammad Ashik of Panchagarh district team was adjudged the best setter of the meet.

Besides, Mohammad Risalat of the champion team was named the best libero of the competition.

Earlier, on way to the final, Chattogram district team beat Cumilla district team by 3-1 sets in the first semifinal while Panchagarh district team defeated Dinajpur district team by straight 3-0 sets in the second semis.

Organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF), a total of twelve district teams from across the country, split into four groups, participated in the meet, which was held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.






