Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:32 AM
Home Sports

BFF continue support of grassroots coaches

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has organised the refreshed and new grassroots coaching course again from Tuesday at the Nilphamari District Football Association (DFA).
The Sheikh Kamal Stadium with all the necessary amenities are being utilised with the kindness and support of the Nilphamari DFA.
On the opening ceremony, the DFA president Arif Hossain Moon, DFA member Abdul Jobbar were present as special guests. Mahboob Alam Paulo, head of coach education of BFF was also present at the venue. The five-day long course will be conducted by the BFF coach educator Sujit Kumar Banerjee and Mirona who is a BFF regional coach and also a certified coach educator.    -BSS


