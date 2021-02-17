Dhaka Half Marathon from Feb 19

A run titled 'Dhaka Half Marathon 2021' will be taken place from 19th February to 21st February, an event that aims to run for a good cause and showcasing Bangladesh on the global platform from a new perspective. A press conference was held on Monday (15th February 2021) at a local hotel in Banani, the event organised by The Dhaka Run Lords.

Consider the ongoing pandemic the 4th edition of Dhaka Half Marathon will be a Virtual race where participants select a distance, location and pace. The race will be held using a dedicated virtual race platform. This virtual race platform will replace the standard race with a virtual one and empower active and aspiring athletes to leverage their fitness in the times of Covid.

This year, virtual races will be held in two segments- a 21.1 km Half Marathon and a 7.5 km Run. The number of participants will be 3,200 in this event from all over Bangladesh and abroad. Using the virtual platform, the participants can avoid coming to the same venue to participate in the race rather than run on their own location ensuring social distancing and connect with other runners via virtual running platform.







