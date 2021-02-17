Video
Abahani blank Saif 2-0 in BPL

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Abahani Limited, Dhaka, recorded a comfortable 2-0 goal victory over Saif Sporting Club in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football held on Tuesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
In the day's match, Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto and Haitian forward Kervens Belfort scored one goal each to secure Abahani's sixth victory in the league.
After the barren first half, Raphael finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for sky blue Dhanmondi outfit in the 53rd minute while Belfort sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 65th minute of the match.
After that Saif however got some scoring chances but failed to convert any of those lacks of proper finishing in the remaining proceeding. The day's win saw, the six times BPL champions Abahani Limited improved their tally with 21 points from nine matches while Saif SC remained art their previous credit of 13 points from eight outings.
Abahani Limited will play their next match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra on Saturday (Feb. 20) at BNS while Saif Sporting Club face Banshundhara Kings on the same day at BNS.
Wednesday's matches: Mohammedan SC vs Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Tongi at 3 pm, Bangladesdh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra vs Bangladesh Police Football Club at BNS at 3.30 pm and Chittagong Abahani Limited vs Brothers Union Club at BNS 6 pm.     -BSS


