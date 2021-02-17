Goals galore of Bashundhara against Arambagh



Bashundhara Kings' Argentine striker Ra�l Becerra (9) celebrating after scoring a hat-trick goal against Arambagh Krira Sangha in the Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday in Cumilla on Tuesday. photo: BFF

The match also witnessed two hat-tricks of Bashundhara's Argentine striker Ra�l Oscar Becerra and Brazilian striker Robson Azevedo da Silva.

With such a win, the defending champions not only strengthen their top place but also moved up their point tally to 25. Losing the match, Arambagh boys, like the previous time, kept the bottom-line with zero point.

Sheikh Jamal also had a 6-0 margin big win against the same Arambagh team in the league last month.

Arambagh team management is trying to do well by bring change in their coaching stuffs. They let India coach Subrata Bhattacharya go and appointed Brazilian coach Douglas Silva few days back. However, a new coach may not bring anything good overnight.

Ra�l opened the net for the Bashundhara boys in the 3rd minute. Although Arambagh managed to make the score even with an 18-minute goal of Nihat Zaman Ucchash, it was the only goal the team scored in the match. Arambagh boys went on back foot once again with Robson's first goal in the 32nd minute. This Brazilian extended the margin scoring his second in the 42nd minute while Argentine striker Ra�l scored his second in the 65th minute and completed hat-trick scoring the third in the 74th minute. Brazilian striker Robson scored his third and completed his hat-trick three minutes later.

After Bashundhara Kings' win in Cumilla, Mohammedan Sporting Club, the other team that shares this venue with the Bashundhara Group sponsored team, will take on Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society today (Wednesday) at the same venue at 3:00 pm.







