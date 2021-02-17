Ireland Wolves to reach in city on Thursday

Ireland Wolves, the Irish Emerging team, will arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow to play five 50-over matches, couple of T20 affairs and one-off four-day game against Bangladesh Emerging team.

Travellers will move to Chattogram on arrival and accordingly to the tour itinerary, they will be quarantined for three days starting from February 19.

The formal tour begins with the unofficial Test between February 26 and March 1 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The early three of five one-dayers will also be held at the same venue on March 5, 7 and 9 respectively. the latter two one-day games and 20-over matches will be hosted by Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. March 12 and 14 are slated for penultimate and ultimate 50-over clashes while T20 games will be held on March 17 and 18 correspondingly.

Ireland however, brought change in the squad at the eleventh hour. South Africa born Irish cricketer Graham Hume named for the tour. The left handed batsman and right arm medium fast bowler included as the replacement of George Dockrell, who withdrew himself due to Covid-19 concerns.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Pete Johnston has chosen not to opt in to the tour. Graham Ford and Stuart Barnes will oversee the whole tour from a coaching perspective.









