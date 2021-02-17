Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ireland Wolves to reach in city on Thursday

Hume in touring squad on day before departure

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Sports Reporter

Ireland Wolves, the Irish Emerging team, will arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow to play five 50-over matches, couple of T20 affairs and one-off four-day game against Bangladesh Emerging team.
Travellers will move to Chattogram on arrival and accordingly to the tour itinerary, they will be quarantined for three days starting from February 19.  
The formal tour begins with the unofficial Test between February 26 and March 1 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The early three of five one-dayers will also be held at the same venue on March 5, 7 and 9 respectively. the latter two one-day games and 20-over matches will be hosted by Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. March 12 and 14 are slated for penultimate and ultimate 50-over clashes while T20 games will be held on March 17 and 18 correspondingly.
Ireland however, brought change in the squad at the eleventh hour. South Africa born Irish cricketer Graham Hume named for the tour. The left handed batsman and right arm medium fast bowler included as the replacement of George Dockrell, who withdrew himself due to Covid-19 concerns.
Meanwhile, Head Coach Pete Johnston has chosen not to opt in to the tour. Graham Ford and Stuart Barnes will oversee the whole tour from a coaching perspective.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Williams, Osaka into semis as Russian fairytale continues
Bayern held at home by strugglers Bielefeld in six-goal thriller
Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series
South Africa captain De Kock takes 'mental health' break
Panchagarh clinch Bangabandhu Inter-district volleyball title
BFF continue support of grassroots coaches
Dhaka Half Marathon from Feb 19
Abahani blank Saif 2-0 in BPL


Latest News
French lawmakers approve bill to battle Islamist extremism
Iran, Russia start joint naval drill in Indian Ocean
Johnson & Johnson files for EU vaccine approval
Princess Latifa: 'Hostage' ordeal of Dubai ruler's daughter revealed
Govt plans forming commission over Bangabandhu murder: Mozammel
Fear and isolation as Myanmar junta cuts internet
2,26,902 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Draft 'Education Act 2020' finalised banning notes, guide books
Biman to add second Dash-8 on Feb 24
ECNEC okays Tk 16,918.59cr to improve Dhaka-Sylhet road
Most Read News
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder
AL-50, AL rebel-4, BNP-1
Elderly woman killed in Ctg slum fire
Private Universities: Profiteering During a Worldwide Pandemic?
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
50 years of independence: Comprehensive celebration to set new course
One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft