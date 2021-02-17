National cricketers to be vaccinated tomorrow

Players of Bangladesh national cricket team will take Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday while other cricketers of the country will be vaccinated gradually.

"We've only arranged vaccinations on February 18 for the national players who are going to New Zealand," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said journalists on Tuesday.

"List of other players is under process. It will be sent to the government bodies. They

will be vaccinated later on according to the government instructions," he added.

The tour was originally scheduled to kick off with ODI match on March 13 at Dunedin while the following match were supposed to be hosted by the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 17. The ultimate 50-over game of the tour was to be held on March 20 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

The T20i series was slated for commencing at the interval of two days on March 23. The next two 20-over a side games were planned to be staged on March 26 and 28 respectively. McLean Park, Napier alongside Eden Park, Auckland and Seddon Park, Hamilton are to host the T20 matches.

According to the new schedule, the venues remained same the fixtures were altered by one week. The ODI series will kick start on March 20. The following matches will take place on March 23 and 26 respectively. The 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1correspondingly.

The changes in the fixtures were made due to challenges in the current Covid-19 environment and the need to allow visiting sides adequate preparation for international commitments.







