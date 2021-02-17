Video
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
92pc work of Padma Bridge completed: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

After visiting the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that about 92 per cent construction works of the Bridge has been completed so far.
 "We've already completed 92 per cent construction works of the main bridge while the overall progress of the bridge project is 84 per cent, Quader, also Awami League (AL) General Secretary, told reporters at Mawa site of the bridge.
 He said the bridge will be open for vehicular movement by June 2022.


