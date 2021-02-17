Six to die for killing 4 of a family in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Feb 16: A Kurigram court has sentenced six people to death for killing four members of a family in 2014.

Kurigram District and Sessions Judge Md Abdul Mannan delivered the verdict on Tuesday.

The case involves the killings of Sultan Mondal and three others of his family, all residents of Diadanga village, in January 2014.

Those sentenced to death by hanging are: Upazila's Mantaz Uddin of Diadanga village, Nazrul Islam Monju, Amir Hossain, Zakir Hossain, Jalal Gazi and Azmat Ali Sheikh. Of them, Gazi is on the run, while another defendant, Nainul Islam, was acquited. One of the convicts, Mantaz Uddin, is the elder brother of Sultan.

Referring to the case dossier, Abraham Lincoln, a Kurigram public prosecutor, said Mantaz sneaked into the house of the victims and killed Sultan, nieces 'Romana' and 'Anika'. Sultan's wife Hazera Khatun, wounded in the attack, died on her way to the hospital.

Sultan's son Hafizur Rahman filed a case with Bhurungamari police over the killings. The police later filed charges against seven people after their investigation.







