Swechchhasebak League opens registration booth for low income  people

Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League, on Tuesday opened a Covid-19 vaccine registration booth for the people belonging to low-income group in front of the Gate No 3 of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital.

Nirmal Chandra Gua, President of Swechchhasebak League, inaugurated the registration booth at 4:00pm. Swechchhasebak League's General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu and other central leaders of the organization were present.

Organization's Mass Communication and Journalism Affairs Secretary Obaidul Haque Khan said, "Initially, we have opened the booth for those who have no facility to get registered to receive Covid-19 vaccine. We will open more booths in the capital as soon as possible."

He further said "We are going to open instant registration booths in front of all government hospitals in the cities and district towns. Our volunteers will ensure registration for the low-income people," he added.







