Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:31 AM
Biman to add two more aircraft to fleet

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will add two more Dash 8-400 aircraft to its fleet on February 24 and March 4.
With the inclusion of the two, the number of aircraft in Biman;s fleet will stand at 21. Of them, four are 777-300 ER, four 787-8, two 787-9, six 737 and the rest three are Dash-8--400 aircraft.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali made this announcement at the inauguration programme of Biman's sales centre in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Tuesday.
Of the two aircraft, the first one will arrive on February 24 while the second one on March 4. The flights will carry passengers on the domestic and short-distance international routes. The inclusion of the two planes will improve the services of the national flag carrier, the state minister added. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina commissioned the new Dash-8 400 aircraft on December 27 last year.
In the programme, the minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has included 13 new and modern aircraft in the Biman's fleet to improve its services for passengers.


