Both sides fail to reach consensus on migration issues, to meet again today

The meeting of Bangladesh-Malaysia Joint Working Group (JWG) on migration was postponed on Wednesday as members of the delegation of the two countries failed to reach a consensus on finalizing the issues discussed there.

Failing to settle the issues in the virtual meeting started on Tuesday, members of the two delegations have taken time for consulting with the authorities concerned of their respective countries. After necessary consultation, the JWG members will meet again at 12:00pm today (Wednesday).

After Tuesday's meeting, Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed and Expatriate Welfare Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin told reporters that no decision was taken in the meeting. Members of the delegation have failed to come to a consensus in the meeting.

"Although we have discussed all issues in the meeting, we haven't taken final decision due to disagreement on some conditions. We have to consult with the higher authorities to resolve the issues. The decision will be finalized following the directives of the higher authorities," Secretary Munirus Salehin told reporters.

The virtual meeting started at 11:00am on Tuesday with the inaugural speeches of Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed and Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan.

According to the ministry officials, the JWG meeting discussed four specific issues following the proposal of the Malaysian authority including finalizing number of recruiting agents to be allowed for sending migrants. The issues of online recruitment process, conditions of new memorandum of understanding (MoU) and date of signing the MoU were also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier in this month, the Malaysian government forwarded a proposal, including the four agendas, through Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur for finalizing in the meeting. Responding to the proposal, Bangladesh agreed to join the meeting and took its preparation for the meeting.

According to the ministry officials, validity of the existing MoU between Bangladesh and Malaysia will expire on February 18 this year. To send Bangladeshi migrants to the country, the agreement must be renewed.

The Malaysian government led by Mahathir Mohammed suspended recruiting Bangladeshi workers for restricting syndication and higher migration charge.

However, protesting the two government's initiative to fix the limit of agencies for sending Bangladeshi migrants to the country claiming it as an initiative of further syndication like the years of 2017 and 2018, a section of Bangladesh's recruiting agents on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Expatriate Welfare Minister demanding exclusion of the agenda from the meeting.







