Saraswati Puja celebrated on limited scale



A Hindu woman worships goddess Saraswati at a mandap at Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Saraswati Puja, one of the main religious festivals of the Hindu community, was celebrated across the country maintaining health guidelines on Tuesday.The puja is being celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the Bengali month of Magh, as goddess Sarawati was born on this day. The occasion is being observed on a limited scale this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.The day is called " Vasant Panchami," as Saraswati is considered as the goddess of wisdom and knowledge. Hindu devotees, especially students, celebrated the puja in different educational institutions and temples.