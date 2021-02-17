Zero-waste system could create thousands of jobs in Dhaka: Study

Investment in Zero Waste projects based in Dhaka, can create a good number of green jobs, besides keeping environment healthy and free from the pollution, according to a new study report.

The research report suggests that if Dhaka were to recover 80 percent of recyclable and organic materials in its waste stream, the city could create over 6,000 new jobs, finds the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives ( GALA), in its study report on Tuesday.

This report comes as municipal governments across the world are making critical investment decisions to increase climate resilience and rebuild local economics damaged by the Covid-19 crisis.

The new paper is a meta-analysis of 36 studies spanning 16 countries that examined the job creation potential of various waste management strategies, such as repair/ reuse, recycling, composing, incineration and landfill.

Zero Waste strategies score higher on environmental benefits and create the most jobs of any waste management approach: reuse creates over 200 times as many jobs as landfills and incinerators, recycling creates around 70 times as many jobs as landfills and incinerators and remanufacturing creates almost 30 times as many jobs as landfills and incinerators, read the study.

Zero Waste is a comprehensive waste management approach that priorities waste reduction and material recovery, with the ultimate aim of creating a circular econmy, shrinking waste disposal to zero.

In contrast, disposal- based system rely on incineration (waste to energy) and landfills to handle the majority of the waste stream, resulting in higher economic costs and environmental consequences, it suggested.





