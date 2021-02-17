Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Zero-waste system could create thousands of jobs in Dhaka: Study

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Investment in Zero Waste projects based in Dhaka, can create a good number of green jobs, besides keeping environment healthy and free from the pollution, according to a new study report.
The research report suggests that if Dhaka were to recover 80 percent of recyclable and organic materials in its waste stream, the city could create over 6,000 new jobs, finds the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives ( GALA), in its study report on Tuesday.
This report comes as municipal governments across the world are making critical investment decisions to increase climate resilience and rebuild local economics damaged by the Covid-19 crisis.
The new paper is a meta-analysis of 36 studies spanning 16 countries that examined the job creation potential of various waste management strategies, such as repair/ reuse, recycling, composing, incineration and landfill.
Zero Waste strategies score higher on environmental benefits and create the most jobs of any waste management approach: reuse creates over 200 times as many jobs as landfills and incinerators, recycling creates around 70 times as many jobs as landfills and incinerators and remanufacturing creates almost 30 times as many jobs as landfills and incinerators, read the study.
Zero Waste is a comprehensive waste management approach that priorities waste reduction and material recovery, with the ultimate aim of creating a circular econmy, shrinking waste disposal to zero.
In contrast, disposal- based system rely on incineration (waste to energy) and landfills to handle the majority of the waste stream, resulting in higher economic costs and environmental consequences, it suggested.    


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar military denies coup, promises to hand back power after elections
The fourth batch of Rohingyas aboard a ship on their way
92pc work of Padma Bridge completed: Quader
Six to die for killing 4 of a family in Kurigram
Swechchhasebak League opens registration booth for low income  people
Biman to add two more aircraft to fleet
Both sides fail to reach consensus on migration issues, to meet again today
Saraswati Puja celebrated on limited scale


Latest News
French lawmakers approve bill to battle Islamist extremism
Iran, Russia start joint naval drill in Indian Ocean
Johnson & Johnson files for EU vaccine approval
Princess Latifa: 'Hostage' ordeal of Dubai ruler's daughter revealed
Govt plans forming commission over Bangabandhu murder: Mozammel
Fear and isolation as Myanmar junta cuts internet
2,26,902 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Draft 'Education Act 2020' finalised banning notes, guide books
Biman to add second Dash-8 on Feb 24
ECNEC okays Tk 16,918.59cr to improve Dhaka-Sylhet road
Most Read News
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder
AL-50, AL rebel-4, BNP-1
Elderly woman killed in Ctg slum fire
Private Universities: Profiteering During a Worldwide Pandemic?
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
50 years of independence: Comprehensive celebration to set new course
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft