Conspiracy on against country: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said conspiracy against the country is going on using the international media.

"A media is working on a conspiracy. The information they have given is not realistic. Conspiracy against the state is on through a media to confuse people," the Home Minister said.

He told reporters after his visit to Saraswati Puja puja mandap at Rajdhani High School on Tuesday.

He said, 'I think Bangladesh has come a long way beyond these conspiracies. The people of this country do not believe what Al-Jazeera has revealed.

He said, 'You secretly said on the phone, these are not the work of a journalist who is promoting. This is an attempt to mislead some people through a media conspiracy against the state.

"The army chief has spoken appropriately. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take action according to the law," said Asaduzzaman Khan.

He further said Foreign Ministry will take action against the documentary aired on Al Jazeera titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men.'

The minister also said Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said on the first day, it has been observed. Legal action will be taken in this regard.

Action will also be taken against the media. Whatever the motive, why ,who is involved with them, everything will be found out.

