40pc of high school students don’t get required education: Survey

40 per cent students at government high schools do not get the required education and related services from their institutions, which make them dissatisfied too, according to a survey.

Many are therefore forced to go to coaching centers where they pay high fees, but the survey has revealed that those institutions still struggle to offer quality education too.

The results of the survey were published on Monday during a program organized by the Planning Commission in the conference room of the National Economic Council in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Teacher of Patuakhali University of Science and Technology (PUST) Professor Dr Mamun ur Rashid led the survey commissioned by the Planning Commission's social science research council.

Speaking at the programme, Dr. Mamun said the survey had been conducted in Barishal, Jhalakathi, and Bhola but the findings are applicable to the whole country.

He added many students go to coaching centres or study under the supervision of private tutors to fill the gaps but still do not receive quality education.

Describing secondary education as very important, the survey report said if quality education is ensured at this stage, there will be no problem thereafter. But if there are gaps at this stage, students suffer for the rest of their lives.

This also has a negative impact on human resource development. So, education and learning methods need to be improved further, the report noted.

It recommended creating a favorable environment where students can ask teachers questions without fear and which will help fill learning gaps.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, who was the chief guest, said that Bangladesh lags far behind the global standards in education and research, especially in fundamental research.

He said research requires freedom and courage and there are still many shortcomings in this regard.

The survey was conducted from January to March last year among 601 students from grade 6 to 10.

The participants were asked about whether they can ask teachers questions without fear and have access to various facilities, such as library and playground.

Secretary to the government Mohammad Zainul Bari, also a member of the Planning Commission, presided over the event.