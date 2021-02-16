Video
Money Laundering

HC asks wife of PK Halder’s lawyer to surrender

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked Taposhi Rani Sikder, wife of fugitive Proshanta Kumar Halder's personal lawyer Sukumar Mridha to surrender before the lower court in three weeks in a case involving
charges of illegal wealth acquisition and money laundering. Prashanta Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, is the former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Ltd, currently lives in Canada, who is allegedly involved for Tk 3,600 crore embezzlement.
Meanwhile, the same bench asked to submit the list of immigration, police and officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) who helped PK Haldar in going abroad. Taposhi Rani Sikder is now working as Principal Officer at the head office of Sonali Bank Ltd.
A HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order on Monday.
The HC also asked what step has been taken by the ACC against those whose names were found during confessional statement.
The court also set March 15 for further hearing on the list of officials submitted by Bangladesh Bank for alleged involvement in financial corruption along with PK Halder.
Earlier on the day, the Bangladesh Bank submitted a list of 394 officials who are working at its three divisions since 2010.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.
Lawyer Awsafur Rahman Bulu appeared for Taposhi.
On February 8, the ACC filed a case against five people including Taposhi Rani for their alleged involvement of Tk 20 crore 70 lakh money laundering.


