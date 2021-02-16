Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Front Page

BSF ignores Indian assurance of zero border killing

Kills 51 Bangladeshis last year, 3 in 45 days this year, abducts police constable on Sunday

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Mamunur Rashid

BSF ignores Indian assurance of zero border killing

BSF ignores Indian assurance of zero border killing

The killing of Bangladeshi citizens by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) continues along the border despite repeated assurances of zero killings by both the countries. Rights group Odhikar alleged that the border forces have killed 51 Bangladeshis in 2020. Incidents of killing civilians along the border have been a major cause for concern in the country.
In the first 45 days of 2021, three Bangladeshis have been reportedly killed by BSF at the border area, according to reports.
Indian BSF detained a member of Bangladesh police from the border area in Sadar upazila of Panchagarh district on Sunday night. Detained Omar Faruque is a police constable posted at the District and Sessions Court.
BSF allegedly shot a Bangladeshi man to death
along Bakshiganj border in Jamalpur on Monday. Deceased Shippu, 40, son of Farazuddin, was a cattle trader. Bakshiganj Police Station OC Shafiqul Islam confirmed the killing of a man in the border area on Monday. Meanwhile, BSF said the deceased was not Bangladeshi citizen, according to BGB.
Odhikar alleged that the border forces have killed at least 334 Bangladeshis since 2011 and committed other instances of severe abuse, including 51 killings in 2020.
It also claimed that 1,236 people had been killed, 1,145 injured, 1,408 abducted and 15 raped by BSF soldiers from 2000 to 2020. These numbers do not account for the many that have been injured or abducted in the border areas.
The killings continued even after Delhi's assurance to bring down border deaths to zero.  Human rights defenders blamed impunity, lack of accountability and soft approach from the Bangladesh side behind the continuation of those killings.
New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has made a fresh call for the investigation of new allegations of law violations against the BSF.
HRW strongly criticized Indian authorities for failing to keep promises for justice more than 10 years after the rights group published a damning report, "Trigger Happy," accusing India of turning the border into "South Asia's killing fields."
Following the report, the Indian government promised to order the BSF to use restraint and rubber bullets instead of more lethal ammunition against irregular border crossers.
In its latest statement on February 9, citing data from NGOs in India and Bangladesh, HRW noted that the BSF has been carrying out extrajudicial killings, torture and ill-treatment of residents of Bangladesh and India at the border.
"Indian government order to border forces to exercise restraint and limit the use of live ammunition has not prevented fresh killings, torture and other serious abuses. The government's failure to hold security personnel accountable has led to further abuses and the harassment of very poor and vulnerable populations," said Meenakshi Ganguly, HRW's South Asia director.
"The Indian government should demonstrate its promised zero tolerance for abuses at the Bangladesh border by ending the culture of impunity for its border soldiers."
On different occasions, India continued to assure Bangladesh about bringing the border deaths to zero. The BSF also promised not to use lethal weapons on the borders. However, the reality is different.
Terming the border killing as 'very unfortunate' and 'unacceptable,' a senior official of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), preferring anonymity, told the Daily Observer on Monday, "Our field-level officers and high-level officials at the headquarters have sent several protest notes against those killings.
"Unfortunately, there have been killings at the border, and we cannot assure that it will not repeat in the future," he added.
Bangladeshi authorities also expressed concern many times over the killings of its civilians by the border forces of its neighbour that too considered as historic friendship.
"We have such good ties. But the border killings have stained our relationship," Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said during a press briefing last December following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
40pc of high school students don’t get required education: Survey
HC asks wife of PK Halder’s lawyer to surrender
BSF ignores Indian assurance of zero border killing
HC questions legality of bail to Papul’s wife, daughter
Child cancer patients on the rise in country
coronavirus update bangladesh
Second dose of C-19 vaccine to be pushed after 8 to 12 weeks: DGHS
Covid-19: 11 die, 446 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
PM urges all to remain alert against conspiracy
Another sixth batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
6 get death for killing six of a family in Kurigram
59 couples in Thailand tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
WHO backs AstraZeneca jab in boost for poor countries
Khaleda’s Niko graft case indictment hearing Mar 2
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
Quader Mirza files GD with Noakhali PS
Most Read News
Fintech academic courses imperative in financial sectors: Experts
All the Aljazeera’s Men
BSF detain Bangladeshi policeman
Saudi employer gets death over murder of Bangladeshi maid
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Jamalpur border
I'm ready to quit: Mahbub Talukder
Over 2,000 Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhasan Char
2nd dose vaccine to be given after 8 weeks
Chattogram BRTA office catches fire
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft