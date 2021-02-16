Video
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:46 PM
HC questions legality of bail to Papul’s wife, daughter

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain why granting bail to Selina Islam, a reserve seat lawmaker and wife of MP Kazi Sahid Islam Papul, and her daughter Wafa Islam by a special judge court order in a graft case would not be cancelled.
The respondents have been asked to respond the rule within 10 days.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing on a petition filed by ACC, seeking cancellation of their bail.
Lawyer Kurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the virtual hearing, while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State during the hearing.
On February 11, the ACC filed a revision petition against the Dhaka
Metropolitan Senior Special Judge order that granted bail to Selina Islam and daughter Wafa Islam seeking cancellation of bail.
A Dhaka court, on December 27, granted interim bail to MP Selina Islam and her daughter Wafa Islam in a graft case filed by ACC after they surrendered before it.
On December 22, the same HC bench ordered them to surrender the lower court.
Earlier on December 10, the High Court ordered them to surrender within 10 days, which was later postponed due to court vacation and was set on December 28.
The court also summoned Mohammad Arefin Ahsan Mia, deputy director of Bangladesh Bank, for reporting that money laundering allegations against them were not found, and asked him to appear in person at the court on January 4 to explain the matter.
The court also issued a rule in this regard.
A case was filed with the Paltan Police Station on December 22 under the Money Laundering Act as more than 355.86 crore Taka was deposited in the bank accounts of Papul and his family members.
The accused in the case are Kazi Shahidul Islam Papul, Mohammad Sadiqur Rahman Monir (Papul's personal employee), Jasmine Pradhan (Papul's sister-in-law), Wafa Islam (Papul's daughter), Kazi Badrul Alam Liton (Papul's brother), Golam Mostafa (manager of the organization involved in human trafficking).
According to the case statement, the accused are human traffickers. They have earned over Tk 382 million illegally at different times.
The statement also says that Papul and his daughter's organization are involved in the crimes.


