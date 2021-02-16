Child cancer patients on the rise in country

Child cancer patients are increasing rapidly in the country and every year, about 14,000 new children are diagnosed with cancer, say experts.

According to the Child Blood Disease and Cancer Society of Bangladesh, there are currently 3 to 4 lakh pediatric cancer patients in the country. Of them about 30 percent are children with blood cancer.

However, talking to the Daily Observer on Monday, cancer experts also noted that most children's cancers are curable.

With early detection and advanced treatment, 80 percent of patients recover. But only 20 percent of the patients get treatment in five medical institutions in the country. Many of them cannot complete 40 percent of the treatment.

In such a reality, World Child Cancer Day was observed in the country as elsewhere on Monday, (February 15).

When asked about the treatment, Dr AKM Amirul Morshed Khasru, secretary general of the Children's Leukemia and Cancer Society of Bangladesh, said that in the 90s, the treatment of pediatric cancer patients started at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

In 2010, the Department of Pediatric Cancer started at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

At present, in addition to these two institutions, specialized pediatric cancer patients are being treated at the National Cancer Institute, Salimullah Medical College Hospital and Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

These institutions have 130 beds for pediatric cancer patients. Which is much less than required, said Dr AKM Amirul Morshed Khasru, also Additional Director General of the Department of Health Education (Administration), told the Daily Observer.

However,Professor Afiqul Islam told the Daily Observer that 80 percent of children in the country are deprived of cancer detection and treatment.

In order to overcome this situation, proper planning of the government, timely diagnosis of diseases, multi-dimensional medical system, readily available medicines are required. "Of those we can treat, 50 to 55 percent become completely healthy," he said.

He emphasized the need to raise awareness and ensure that 50 to 60 per cent of the cost of child cancer treatment should be carried out by the government and that child cancer is one of the most important issues.







