Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Front Page

Child cancer patients on the rise in country

World Childhood Cancer Day observed

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Child cancer patients are increasing rapidly in the country and every year, about 14,000 new children are diagnosed with cancer, say experts.
According to the Child Blood Disease and Cancer Society of Bangladesh, there are currently 3 to 4 lakh pediatric cancer patients in the country. Of them about 30 percent are children with blood cancer.
However, talking to the Daily Observer on Monday, cancer experts also noted that most children's cancers are curable.
With early detection and advanced treatment, 80 percent of patients recover. But only 20 percent of the patients get treatment in five medical institutions in the country. Many of them cannot complete 40 percent of the treatment.
In such a reality, World Child Cancer Day was observed in the country as elsewhere on Monday, (February 15).
When asked about the treatment, Dr AKM Amirul Morshed Khasru, secretary general of the      Children's Leukemia and Cancer Society of Bangladesh, said that in the 90s, the treatment of pediatric cancer patients started at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
In 2010, the Department of Pediatric Cancer started at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
At present, in addition to these two institutions, specialized pediatric cancer patients are being treated at the National Cancer Institute, Salimullah Medical College Hospital and Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
These institutions have 130 beds for pediatric cancer patients. Which is much less than required, said Dr AKM Amirul Morshed Khasru, also Additional Director General of the Department of Health Education (Administration), told the Daily Observer.
However,Professor Afiqul Islam told the Daily Observer  that 80 percent of children in the country are deprived of cancer detection and treatment.
In order to overcome this situation, proper planning of the government, timely diagnosis of diseases, multi-dimensional medical system, readily available medicines are required. "Of those we can treat, 50 to 55 percent become completely healthy," he said.
He emphasized the need to raise awareness and ensure that 50 to 60 per cent of the cost of child cancer treatment should be carried out by the government and that child cancer is one of the most important issues.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
40pc of high school students don’t get required education: Survey
HC asks wife of PK Halder’s lawyer to surrender
BSF ignores Indian assurance of zero border killing
HC questions legality of bail to Papul’s wife, daughter
Child cancer patients on the rise in country
coronavirus update bangladesh
Second dose of C-19 vaccine to be pushed after 8 to 12 weeks: DGHS
Covid-19: 11 die, 446 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
PM urges all to remain alert against conspiracy
Another sixth batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
6 get death for killing six of a family in Kurigram
59 couples in Thailand tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
WHO backs AstraZeneca jab in boost for poor countries
Khaleda’s Niko graft case indictment hearing Mar 2
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
Quader Mirza files GD with Noakhali PS
Most Read News
Fintech academic courses imperative in financial sectors: Experts
All the Aljazeera’s Men
BSF detain Bangladeshi policeman
Saudi employer gets death over murder of Bangladeshi maid
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Jamalpur border
I'm ready to quit: Mahbub Talukder
Over 2,000 Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhasan Char
2nd dose vaccine to be given after 8 weeks
Chattogram BRTA office catches fire
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft