coronavirus update bangladesh

l 11 more die, total 8,285 l 446 newly infected, total 5,41,038 l Samples tested in 24 hours - 14,138 l 641 patients newly recovered World l Total active cases - 25,341,353 l Total deaths - 2,412,834

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 85