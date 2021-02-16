Video
5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder
coronavirus update bangladesh
Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 85
l 11 more die, total 8,285
l 446 newly infected, total 5,41,038
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 14,138
l 641 patients newly recovered
World
l Total active cases - 25,341,353
l Total deaths - 2,412,834
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
