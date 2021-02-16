Second dose of C-19 vaccine to be pushed after 8 to 12 weeks: DGHS



Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, major frontliners in fight against coronavirus, receiving Covid vaccine at Rajarbag Police Lines in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Khurshid Alam came up with the information on Monday at a press conference at DGHS where he said, "The initial decision was to give the second dose after taking the first dose, 4 weeks or 28 days later. Now the previous decision has been changed." The Director General said, "The National Technical Advisory Committee on Cavid-19, the World Vaccination Committee and the World Health Organization (WHO) all have suggested that the second dose should be taken after 8 weeks. But it is an ongoing process. No one has any experience with this vaccine. So over time, present decision may change too. We can't say anything fixed."

Earlier on January 11, the DGHS said that according to the preliminary decision, the second dose will be given after the first dose, 4 weeks or 28 days later. Now that decision has changed. The second dose will be given after 8 to 12 weeks.

Besides, the second shipment of the coronavirus vaccine is coming to the country from Serum Institute of India on February 22 said Nazmul Hasan Papon, managing director of Beximco Pharma.

He told reporters at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital. At the same time, he mentioned that corona vaccine is safe and called on everyone to get this vaccine.

Nazmul Hasan Papon said, "The second consignment of vaccines will arrive on February 22. So far, the idea of bringing 3 million vaccines is going on. The number of vaccines may vary depending on our needs because the country still has a stock of more than 6 million vaccines. There will be no crisis of the vaccine."

However, the mass vaccination programme to immunize people to combat coronavirus started on February 7 across the country. According to the DGHS, 906,033 people have been vaccinated till February 14.







