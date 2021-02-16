Covid-19: 11 die, 446 infected in 24 hours

The country witnessed 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday, taking the country's death toll from the virus at 8,285, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 446 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 541,038.

Besides, 641 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 487,870 with a 90.17 per cent recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 14,138 samples were tested in 210 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,862,254 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 3.15 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.01 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

Among the deceased of Monday, 7 were men and 4 were women. Moreover, 7 of them were in Dhaka, and one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet divisions. 10 of the deceased died in different hospitals across the country while one at home.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

Among the total 8,285 fatalities, 4,622 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,518 in Chattogram, 474 in Rajshahi, 557 in Khulna, 250 in Barishal, 310 in Sylhet, 359 in Rangpur and 195 in Mymensingh division.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,412,627 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 109,437,681 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.







