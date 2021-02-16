AL-50, AL rebel-4, BNP-1

In continuation of the last three phases of the municipal polls, the ruling Awami League candidates won the majority of the mayor seats in the fourth phase polls held on Sunday.

AL secured at least 50 out of 55 mayoral posts. BNP bagged one seat while AL rebel candidates

secured four seats.

In Bagerhat municipality, Awami League candidate Khan Habibur Rahman won the polls getting 16,694. His nearest BNP candidate Saeed Niyoj Hossain Shaibal got 339 votes.

In Satkhira municipality, incumbent mayor and BNP candidate Tajkin Ahmed Chishti has been elected as mayor bagging 25,006 votes. His nearest rival Nasim Faruk Khan Mithu, an independent candidate bagged 13,221 votes.

In Jibonnagar municipality of Chuadanga, Awami League candidate Rafiqul Islam Rafiq won the polls receiving 13,917 votes.

In Alamdanga Municipality of Chuadanga, AL candidate Hasan Qadir Ganu won the polls bagging 6,752 votes.

In Trishal municipality of Mymensingh, Independent candidate ABM Anisuzzaman won the polls getting 12,020 votes.

In Thakurgaon municipality, Awami League candidate Anjuman Ara Begum Bonya won the polls bagging 26,502 votes.

In Rajbari Sadar municipality, Awami League rebel candidate Md Alamgir Sheikh Tity won the polls bagging 15,902 votes. His nearest AL candidate Mohammad Ali Chowdhury got 6,347 votes.

In Goalanda municipality, AL candidate Nazrul Islam Mandal won the polls securing 6,904 votes.

In Laxmipur municipality, AL candidate M Mezbah Uddin Meju won the polls bagging 10,523 votes.

In Rangamati municipality, AL candidate Akbar Hossain Chowdhury won the polls getting 22,604 votes.

In Shibganj municipality of Chapainawabganj, AL candidate won the polls bagging 5,642 votes.

In Rajshahi's Godagari municipality, AL rebel candidate Monirul Islam Babu won polls bagging 6,608 votes.

In Matiranga municipality of Khagrachhari, AL candidate Mohammad Ali Khan won the polls getting 5,625 votes.

In Bandarban municipality, AL candidate Islam Baby won the polls bagging 9,581 votes.

In Baniapara municipality of Barishal, AL candidate Advocate Subhash Chandra Sheel won the polls securing 5,428 votes.

In Gopalpur Municipality of Tangail, AL candidate Rakibul Haque Chana won the polls bagging 16,096 votes.

In Kalihati municipality, AL candidate Mohammad Nurunnabi Sarkar won the polls bagging 11,310 votes.

In Akhaura municipality, AL League candidate Takzil Khalifa Kajal won the polls receiving 15,149 votes.

In Hossainpur municipality of Kishoreganj, AL candidate Md Abdul Qaiyum won the polls bagging 19,058 votes.

In Karimganj municipality of Kishoreganj, AL candidate Md Moslem Uddin won the polls getting 24,209 votes.

In Nagarkanda municipality of Faridpur, AL candidate Nimai Chandra Sarkar won the polls bagging 8,663 votes.

In Damuda municipally of Shariatpur, independent candidate Md Rezaul Karim won the polls bagging 12,259 votes.

In Kanaighat municipality of Sylhet, AL candidate Lutfur Rahman won the polls bagging 19,427 votes.

In Sonaimuri of Noakhali, AL candidate Nurul Haque Chowdhury won the polls bagging 25,232 votes.

In Chandaish of Chattogram, AL candidate Md Mahbubul Alam won the polls getting 28,997 votes.

In Matiranga of Khagrachari, AL candidate Md Shamsul Haque won the polls bagging 18,965 votes.

In Homna municipality of Cumilla, AL candidate Md Nazrul Islam won the polls bagging 25,112 votes.

In Daudkandi of Cumilla, AL candidate Naiem Yousuf won the polls bagging 31,542 votes.

In Chatkhil of Noakhali, AL candidate Md Nizam Uddin won the polls bagging 24,936 votes.

In Ramgati of Laxmipur, AL candidate M Mezbah Uddin won the polls bagging 20,905 votes.

In Patiya of Chattogram, AL candidate Md Ayub Babul won the polls getting 39,787 votes.

IN Ranisangkoil of Thakurgaon, AL candidate Md Mostafizur Rahman won the polls bagging 14,702 votes.

In Patgram of Lalmonirhat, AL candidate Md Rashedul Islam Sweet won the polls securing 21,855 votes.

In Kalai of Joypurhat, AL candidate Rabeya Sultana won the polls bagging 13,526 votes.

In Naohata of Rajshahi, AL candidate Hafizur Rahman Hafiz won the polls bagging 43,842 votes.

In Tanor of Rajshahi, AL candidate Md Imrul Haque won the polls bagging 24,673 polls.

In Taherpur of Rajshahi, AL candidate Md Abul Kalam Azad won the polls bagging 14,619 votes.

In Boraigram of Natore, AL candidate Md Mazedul Bari Nayan won the polls bagging 14,606 votes.

In Bagharpara of Jashore, AL candidate Md Kamruzzaman won the polls getting 7,492 votes.

In Kalihati of Tangail, AL candidate Mohammad Nurunnabi won the polls bagging 28,635 votes.

In Melandah of Jamalpur, AL candidate candidate Md Latif Zahedi won the polls bagging 24,564 votes.

In Sribardi of Sherpur, AL candidate Md Ali Lal Mia won the polls bagging 20,939 votes.

In Lalmonirhat Sadar, Independent candidate Md Rezaul Karim won the polls getting 47,769 votes.

In Akkelpur of Joypurhat, AL candidate Mohammad Shahidul Alam Chowdhury won the polls bagging 20,391 votes.

In Shibganj of Chapainawabganj, AL candidate Syed Monirul Islam won the polls securing 32,979 votes.

In Godagari of Rajshahi, Independent candidate Md Moniriul Islam won the polls bagging 32,257 votes.

In Jashore's Chougacha, AL candidate Nur Uddin Al Mamun won the polls bagging 17,249 votes.

In Kolapara municipality of Patuakhali, AL candidate Bipul Chandra Hawlader won the polls getting 12,821 votes.

In Muladi of Barishal, AL candidate Md Shafiquzzaman won the polls bagging 17,561 votes.

In Gopalpur of Tangail, AL candidate Mohammad Rafiqul Haque won the polls bagging 40,735 votes.

In Netrokona Sadar, AL candidate Md Nazrul Islam won the polls bagging 67,462 votes.

In Bajidpur of Kishoreganj, AL candidate Md Anwar Hossain won the polls bagging 24,812 votes.

In Mirkadim municipality of Munshiganj, AL candidate Abdus Salam won the polls getting 37,656.

In Madhabdi of Narsinghdi, AL candidate Md Mosharraf Hossain won the polls bagging 32,483 votes.

In Chunarghat of Habiganj, AL candidate Mohammad Saiful Islam won the polls bagging 14,402 votes.

In Faridganj municipality of Chandpur, Awami League candidate Abul Khair Patwari, in Kacua municipality, AL candidate Nazmul Alam Swapan and in Mymensingh's Phulpur municipality, AL candidate Shashadhar Sen won the polls.



