Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Front Page

Saudi woman gets death for Bangladeshi maid murder

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

A Saudi Arabian criminal court has pronounced death sentence against a local housewife Ayesha Al Jilani for killing a Bangladeshi female migrant Abiron Begum.
The court gave the verdict against the housewife on Sunday (February 14) as her involvement in the killing was proven beyond reasonable doubt. It said in the judgment that Ayesha killed her maid servant Abiron intentionally.
According to a release of
the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh, the court also accused Ayesha's husband Basem Salem and their son Walid Basem Salem for their proven involvement in the killing.
It also pronounced 3 years and two months jail and SR 50,000 penalty against Basem for sending the maid outside illegally and not arranging her proper treatment while their son Walid was sent to juvenile rehabilitation center of the country.
Abiron Begum Ansar, a 40-year-old domestic worker, was found dead in Riyadh in March 2019, apparently beaten to death by her employers.
Her family said Abiron's body was "unrecognisable" when it was repatriated back to Bangladesh seven months later. The case against her alleged killers began in December 2020. Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh handled the case on behave of the Bangladeshi migrants.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
40pc of high school students don’t get required education: Survey
HC asks wife of PK Halder’s lawyer to surrender
BSF ignores Indian assurance of zero border killing
HC questions legality of bail to Papul’s wife, daughter
Child cancer patients on the rise in country
coronavirus update bangladesh
Second dose of C-19 vaccine to be pushed after 8 to 12 weeks: DGHS
Covid-19: 11 die, 446 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
PM urges all to remain alert against conspiracy
Another sixth batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
6 get death for killing six of a family in Kurigram
59 couples in Thailand tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
WHO backs AstraZeneca jab in boost for poor countries
Khaleda’s Niko graft case indictment hearing Mar 2
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
Quader Mirza files GD with Noakhali PS
Most Read News
Fintech academic courses imperative in financial sectors: Experts
All the Aljazeera’s Men
BSF detain Bangladeshi policeman
Saudi employer gets death over murder of Bangladeshi maid
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Jamalpur border
I'm ready to quit: Mahbub Talukder
Over 2,000 Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhasan Char
2nd dose vaccine to be given after 8 weeks
Chattogram BRTA office catches fire
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft