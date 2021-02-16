Saudi woman gets death for Bangladeshi maid murder

A Saudi Arabian criminal court has pronounced death sentence against a local housewife Ayesha Al Jilani for killing a Bangladeshi female migrant Abiron Begum.

The court gave the verdict against the housewife on Sunday (February 14) as her involvement in the killing was proven beyond reasonable doubt. It said in the judgment that Ayesha killed her maid servant Abiron intentionally.

According to a release of

the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh, the court also accused Ayesha's husband Basem Salem and their son Walid Basem Salem for their proven involvement in the killing.

It also pronounced 3 years and two months jail and SR 50,000 penalty against Basem for sending the maid outside illegally and not arranging her proper treatment while their son Walid was sent to juvenile rehabilitation center of the country.

Abiron Begum Ansar, a 40-year-old domestic worker, was found dead in Riyadh in March 2019, apparently beaten to death by her employers.

Her family said Abiron's body was "unrecognisable" when it was repatriated back to Bangladesh seven months later. The case against her alleged killers began in December 2020. Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh handled the case on behave of the Bangladeshi migrants.





