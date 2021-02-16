One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer

Kishoreganj, Feb 15: A court here on Monday sentenced a man to death and five others to life term imprisonment in a case for killing a farmer nearly five years back.

Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim of Additional District and Sessions Judge Court handed down the verdict and fined condemned convict Jewel Mia, 35, son of Joj Mia at Bajitpur Upazila's Barmaipara village, Tk 2 lakh.

The court also fined the five lifers Tk one lakh each. They are Joj Mia, his wife Rahima Khatun, their son Kakon Mia, Mahbub Hasan Ranju son of Joynal Abedin and Saiful Islam son of Majlu Miah of Bormaipara village.

Of them, Kakon and Saiful have long been on the run.

According to the prosecution, the accused had an enmity with farmer Siddique Mia of the same village over a plot of land.

On January 22, 2016, they locked into an altercation with Siddique over the construction of a bathroom on a road adjacent to Barmaipara Government Primary School.

At one stage, they attacked Siddique with iron rods and sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Siddique was admitted to Bhagalpur Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital from where he was then being moved to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but he died on the way.

Deceased's brother Manikuzzaman filed a case with Bajitpur Police Station the following day against six people in connection with the murder.

Nazrul Islam, a sub-inspector of the police station and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the chargesheet to the court in the case on June 30, 2016.

After examining the records and witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict on Monday. -UNB