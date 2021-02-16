Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Miscellaneous

One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Kishoreganj, Feb 15: A court here on Monday sentenced a man to death and five others to life term imprisonment in a case for killing a farmer nearly five years back.
Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim of Additional District and Sessions Judge Court handed down the verdict and fined condemned convict Jewel Mia, 35, son of Joj Mia at Bajitpur Upazila's Barmaipara village, Tk 2 lakh.
The court also fined the five lifers Tk one lakh each. They are Joj Mia, his wife Rahima Khatun, their son Kakon Mia, Mahbub Hasan Ranju son of Joynal Abedin and Saiful Islam son of Majlu Miah of Bormaipara village.
Of them, Kakon and Saiful have long been on the run.
According to the prosecution, the accused had an enmity with farmer Siddique Mia of the same village over a plot of land.
On January 22, 2016, they locked into an altercation with Siddique over the construction of a bathroom on a road adjacent to Barmaipara Government Primary School.
At one stage, they attacked Siddique with iron rods and sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.
Siddique was admitted to Bhagalpur Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital from where he was then being moved to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but he died on the way.
Deceased's brother Manikuzzaman filed a case with Bajitpur Police Station the following day against six people in connection with the murder.
Nazrul Islam, a sub-inspector of the police station and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the chargesheet to the court in the case on June 30, 2016.
After examining the records and witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict on Monday.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer
AL to mark  Feb 15 as Black Day
Govt playing with ‘fire’, warns BNP
Elderly people, who live alone, more to have falls: Study
India, pharmacy of the world, falls behind on vaccinations at home
CMM orders transfer of Niloy murder case to Judge court
Training held for returnee women migrant workers
Diplomats stationed in Dhaka vaccinated


Latest News
PM urges all to remain alert against conspiracy
Another sixth batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
6 get death for killing six of a family in Kurigram
59 couples in Thailand tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
WHO backs AstraZeneca jab in boost for poor countries
Khaleda’s Niko graft case indictment hearing Mar 2
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
Quader Mirza files GD with Noakhali PS
Most Read News
Fintech academic courses imperative in financial sectors: Experts
All the Aljazeera’s Men
BSF detain Bangladeshi policeman
Saudi employer gets death over murder of Bangladeshi maid
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Jamalpur border
I'm ready to quit: Mahbub Talukder
Over 2,000 Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhasan Char
2nd dose vaccine to be given after 8 weeks
Chattogram BRTA office catches fire
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft