Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:45 PM
Sifat Murder

SC grants bail to husband, admits appeal

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday granted bail to Mohammad Asif Prisley in a case filed over provoking his wife Wahida Sifat, a former Rajshahi University student, to commit suicide.
Asif was convicted to 10 years imprisonment by a Tribunal in the case.
The apex court also has given him permission to move an appeal before this court challenging the High Court verdict that ordered the Tribunal to hold a fresh trial of the case.
The four-judge bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Asif seeking permission to appeal against the HC judgement.
Senior lawyer Md Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury argued for Asif in the court.
 On September 6 last year the HC bench asked the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal 3 to hold a fresh trial in the Sifat murder case.
The HC also cancelled the Tribunal's judgement that on February 29 in 2017 sentenced Asif to 10 years imprisonment and acquitted his parents Ramzan Hossain and Nazmun Nahar from charges of provoking the suicide.
The Tribunal also acquitted Rajshahi Medical College forensic expert Zobaidur Rahman from the charge of negligence by preparing false report.



