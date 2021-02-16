Dr Wazed’s 80th birthday today



RANGPUR, Feb 15: The 80th birthday of internationally reputed nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr MA Wazed Miah will be celebrated in a befitting manner in the district on Tuesday.On February 16 in 1942, the nuclear scientist, affectionately called as 'Sudha Miah', was born in a respectable Muslim family of Laldighee Fatehpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur district.Dr. Wazed breathed his last in Dhaka on May 9, 2009 at the age of 67 and was buried at their family graveyard in his native Laldighee Fatehpur village at Pirganj upazila.A number of organisations have chalked out programmes to celebrate the 80th birthday of Dr. Wazed abiding by the health directives in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic at village Laldighee Fatehpur as well as in Rangpur city. -BSS