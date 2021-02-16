President asks BAF to ensure people's security, welfare



A smarty turned-out contingent of Bangladesh Air Force presented salutes to President Abdul Hamid at the inaugural session of Barishal Radar Unit and Helicopter Simulator Training Institute through a video conference from Bangabhaban on Monday. photo : ispr

"Being a child of the country, you are also equal partners of the people with the happiness, sorrow, laughter and tears... so, maintain utmost professionalism in works from your respective positions," he told a BAF function.

The President, also the supreme commander of the armed forces, was inaugurating the Barishal Radar Unit and Helicopter Simulator Training Institute at Air Force Base through a video conference from Bangabhaban here on Monday afternoon.

On behalf of the President, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal

Masihuzzaman Serniabat unveiled the inaugural plaque of Barishal Radar Unit and Helicopter Simulator Training Institute in presence of air force members in Barishal.

"Remember, there is no alternative to hard work and honesty. Only strong morale, hard labour, proper efficient use of resources and patriotism will help you to reach the peak of professional excellence," he said.

Abdul Hamid said the self-sacrifices of the predecessors would become fruitful through sincere patriotism and dutifulness of BAF personnel.

Referring to the ongoing development of the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the President said Bangladesh is now moving forward on the way to progress and development, simultaneously, the armed forces are also gradually expanding in size and shape.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been setting up new air bases and adding warplanes, helicopters, radars, missiles and other war weapons to build the air force as a modern and sophisticated one.

The inclusion of the Helicopter Simulator Training Institute would take the Bangladesh Air Force one step further in the days to come, President Hamid believed.

Noting that Bangladesh Air Force has a glorious history, Hamid said during the Great Liberation War of 1971, the then air force members joined hands with the people and directly took part in the movement, responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "The nation will forever remember this courageous contribution of them to the Great War of Liberation," the head of the state added.

"His (Bangabandhu) goal was to build an efficient and smart armed force," the President said, adding Father of the nation had undertaken all necessary steps to build a modern armed force despite limited resources and formulated the 'National Defence Policy in 1974'.

In line with it, he said the present government has adopted an effective plan to enable the armed forces to meet the challenges of the 21st century and formulated the 'Forces Goal-2030' in the light of the defence policy, which is being implemented in phases.

"Bangabandhu dreamt of a modern, strong and professional air force. Due to his determination, the modern MiG-21 supersonic fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters and air defence radars were added to the BAF in a very short period," the President pointed out.

The establishment of Barisal Radar Unit is an important step in enhancing the airspace monitoring capability of Barishal region, he said, hoping that it would also help expedite and facilitate the security arrangements for maritime economic activities, rescue and relief operations during natural disasters. -BSS





