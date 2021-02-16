Video
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021
Saraswati Puja today

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

The Hindu community is set to celebrate Saraswati Puja, worshiping the goddess of knowledge, music, art and culture, across the country on Tuesday with maintaining health guidelines in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, on Monday greeted members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja.
In his message, President Abdul Hamid said Saraswati Puja is a very popular religious festival in Bangladesh. The participation of all irrespective of castes, creeds and religions in the festival has added a new dimension to the non-communal spirit and heritage of the country, he added.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Bangladesh is traditionally a country of communal harmony where all people irrespective of religions and castes have complete freedom to practice their respective religions.    -BSS


