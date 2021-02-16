Video
Sorry state of our Test cricket

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Sorry state of our Test cricket

Sorry state of our Test cricket

It was not one of the best or experienced of teams, but the young West indies team eventually managed to white wash an 'experienced Team Bangladesh' in the recently ended Test series by 2 - 0.

Grievances and reasons for playing far too less test matches are surely there, but what have we learnt in the past two decades? Not surprisingly, our approach to Test cricket has once again come under the scanner.

However, hats off to West Indies for showing strong character as a unit in tough sub-continental conditions - despite losing the three-match ODI series - Kraigg Brathwaite's side came back strong in the longest format. The recent defeat will go down in our Test history by only complementing the humiliation our Test squad had endured against the inexperienced Afghanistan not too long ago.

The point, however, Test cricket is meant to test character, skill, fitness and patience but Bangladesh appear to continue failing in all of these examinations for too long.

Head coach Russell Domingo, the senior members of the team and the Bangladesh Cricket Board, all together, need serious introspection if the Tigers are to change their fortune in the elite format of the game.

Understandably, the BCB president had reasons to come down heavily on our Test squad members, and at the same time for how long repeated failures be tolerated?

Particularly, in the Test matches played against weaker sides as Afghanistan and now West Indies - what, however shocked us the most is the lack of patience and match temperament among our senior players - and their marked irresponsibility with the bat.

Devoid of tactics, strategies and planning, we believe there is no point for our Test team to keep roaming about aimlessly within the Test arena. One cannot simply plan a Test line-up with half-hearted motivation of what they want to achieve. Not in terms of results but of process. And this is not the first time this sort of half-baked plans backfired on the Tigers.

As far as bowling is concerned, our Test squad has largely depended on spinners to perform on tailor-made pitches; it is time to stop experimenting with the turn of ball while focusing more to introduce a balanced bowling line consisting of both spinners and pacers.   

Whether the recent defeat will bring about a comprehensive review of the sad state of our Test cricket is anyone's guess, but if our players along with the BCB continue believing in their own myths and sees this as blip rather than symptom, such humiliating defeats could surely turn into a norm. And this is the least we expect to witness.



