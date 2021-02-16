Video
5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Consider the issue of reopening school

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Dear Sir
School is the most adorable place for school-goers, a very place where they avail the process of learning, social inclusiveness, have anticipated growth and maturation. A space where school-kids remain engaged with unleashing the fullest possible development for living morally, creatively, and of course productively in a constructive setting. Indeed, a school means what not for the learners!

In the school environment our kids not only learn but also play, have run and fun, explore latent potential, produce cheerful noise, gossip together and perform other pertinent activities which provide them with the opportunity for sustaining true maturity and intellectual well-being. And thus it opens the window of opportunity for broadening their insight and future life perspective.

Alternatively, the mere display of predefined lessons on screen or the continuation of distance learning might not practically cut back the total learning gap of the learners induced by extended school closure. Nothing can meet the already created learning loss by any means but getting them back to school premises can for sure. Therefore, the consideration of reopening schools should be the highest priority in this unbidden situation. We hope the complexities our beloved school-kids have been enduring with, shall be eased shortly.
Wares Ali Khan
Sadar, Narsingdi



