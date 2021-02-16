Private Universities: Profiteering During a Worldwide Pandemic?

Education enlightens our society. COVID-19, however, has had a disruptive impact on students. So, the light of education has started appearing bleak as the pandemic has led students to severe financial crises. Unless private universities consider offering a special waiver to their students, millions of dreams could be shattered.



Unlike businessmen and other professionals, tertiary level students have little room for bouncing back from the disastrous impact of COVID-19, for although a strict lockdown was imposed for a few months starting since mid-March, later on it was withdrawn due to concern over the economic impact. Thus, the businessmen have been slowly and surely recovering their loss. But what about the students losing private tuitions and part time jobs?



How far are they able to get back on track and carry on their study without financial aid? Given the closure of all universities, they barely have any opportunities to earn. This puts an additional strain on both students and their families, resulting in making their lives more complicated.



We have conducted a survey on the impact of COVID-19 and the need for tuition-fee-waiver recently. Over 4000 students of East West University participated. Findings suggest 99.7 per cent students have vulnerable economic conditions owing to the spike in Coronavirus, and that for many of them, there is a likelihood of ending up halfway to their graduation, if universities do not provide 20 per cent or more waivers to them.



Moreover, they also said that their families have been impacted heavily as a result of the pandemic; so they are desperately in need of the tuition waiver. Because COVID-19 has affected every aspect of our lives, students are also enormously affected not only mentally but also economically. Consequently, there's a serious need for a significant amount of tuition-fee-waiver for the pupils.



Admittedly, pupils' lives and livelihoods are immensely vulnerable due to this global crisis. This undoubtedly necessitates support from the universities, especially the private universities. Private universities tend to charge a very large amount of tuition fees from the students each semester ranging from BDT 30,000 to BDT 80,000. In the summer semester, many universities have offered a 20 per cent waiver on tuition fees to respond to the catastrophic impact of the epidemic on learners. Nevertheless, the majority of the top ranked private universities plummeted the ratio to 10 per cent in the fall semester, leading to the disappointment of the students as well as their families.



On the other hand, East West University has set itself apart by awarding a 20 per cent waiver to its students for three consecutive semesters, including this upcoming spring semester. In a recent notice it says, "Due to ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emergent financial constraint of many students of EWU, particularly the parents, the EWU authority has decided to continue 20 per cent waiver on the tuition and Student activity fee to all students in spring 2021."



Mr. Zohur Ahmed, an Assistant Professor of the Department of English at East West University, said, "EWU has been established with a noble vision to provide quality education that is affordable to all and particularly to students belonging to the middle class. Since the founding fathers of EWU have always prioritized promotion of knowledge over commercial interests, they, in their distinctive generosity, have been addressing the financial constraints of EWU students for three consecutive semesters by reducing 20 per cent of the tuition fees."



Ironically, for this well-deserved waiver, students of some universities had to protest in the streets. University authority did not offer it. Students of North South University, for example, protested in demand of a waiver a few months ago and ended up getting a 10 per cent waiver finally. One other university has expelled two students who protested for a 50 per cent waiver on tuition fees and the exemption of admission fees taken at the beginning of each semester from all students. Question arises: Was that a too ambitious demand to fulfil under the spike of Coronavirus?



If we look at the response of the foreign universities, we would figure out that many of the universities have announced special waiver up to 70 per cent in the States. Yale University, Michigan State University, Arizona State University and lots of others, for example have announced up to a 70 per cent waiver to respond to the difficulties students are experiencing, to cope with Coronavirus. By contrast, Bangladeshi universities seem to have no plan as to how and whether to bring back students to campus for the spring semester such as reducing their stress by awarding a good amount of waiver on tuition fees. Instead, the majority of them are running after business even during this critical time for the students and parents whereas they should have been more careful in decreasing the financial burden of students and parents.



Evidently, the activities of private universities in our country are threatening towards the development of the students and what they give back to the country. Through these unkind steps of universities, the students will lose their interest in higher studies. On top of that, they will end up losing their faith in decision makers due to lack of support.



There are a large number of students who are close to graduation but are stuck due to a lack of affordability. Undeniably, if these students cannot pass their academic life now and many of them cannot help dropping out. Without the appropriate support, they will be in mental torment, which can turn into a huge harm to their career. Certainly, students are the future of a nation. The nation might be affected by the vacuum of meritorious students in these times of ongoing crisis. Mr. Nabeel Iqbal, a lecturer of the Department of Economics at North South University, opined, "Undoubtedly, it is imperative that private universities provide unconditional support to their students during these difficult times. In addition to providing tuition waivers, the teachers need to be extra kind and considerate towards the students."



As it stands, the core purpose of education would not be served until education is prioritized over money. The more assistance universities provide their students with, the more progress will take place ultimately in the country. Today's children are tomorrow's stars and leaders. Hence, universities should consider ensuring the physical and mental well-being of learners if they really aim at promoting education over business. If not now, when is the right time to support the students and their families being hard hit by the epidemic?

Mahde Hassan and Sharaf Anika are students of the Department of English at East West University







